Skydivers Forced To Jump Early After Their Planes Collide Mid-Air! (Rewind)
Footage of this horror 2013 aerial plane crash has re-emerged, showing the terrifying moment two Cessnas carrying skydivers came together and burst into flames. Thankfully, all skydivers were able to perform their jumps safely, and all pilots either bailed or regained control of their aircraft. Posted By Ghost
