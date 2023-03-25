Hold Up: That Time Michael Jackson Almost Bought MARVEL Back In The '90's!
At San Diego Comic-Con in 2009, Marvel Comics visionary Stan Lee revealed discussions with the King of Pop where the star performer expressed a desire to produce and possibly star in the first movie about Lee and Steve Ditko's famed web-swinging superhero. Before Marvel Entertainment was acquired by Disney at the cost of $4 billion in 2009, a struggling Marvel filed for bankruptcy in 1996 before merging with the now-defunct ToyBiz in 1998. MJ wanted to buy Marvel with Stan Lee, and they had been talking and discussing that. They were shut down from doing that". Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS