Maino Reacts to Ice Spice, Casanova 2x, Eminem Music Videos! Culture Shock Ep. 7
Are you ready for the ultimate music video showdown? Maino reacts to videos from Ice Spice,Casanova 2x, BBNO$ and talks Tupac, Notorious BIG, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane and Eminem. We went in for the Hip Hop 50th Anniversary, who’s in your top5?
This is Culture Shock, exclusively on WorldStarHipHop.
Posted by Gio
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS