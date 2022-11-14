Police In Colombia Detain 2 Women Trying To Smuggle Drugs Through Their Hair Extentions!
PALMIRA, VALLE DEL CAUCA/BOGOTA/RIONEGRO, ANTIOQUIA, Colombia (Reuters/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Two women were detained in Colombian airports after trying to smuggle nearly two kilos of cocaine hidden in hair extensions on Thursday, the Colombian Ministry of Defense reported. The women -- headed to Madrid, Spain, in two different airports -- were detained when a body scan showed foreign objects hidden in their plumped hairstyles, Colonel Carlos Alberto Potes said. Posted By PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS