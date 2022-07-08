Prosecutors Say A Nurse Tried To Smuggle Drugs Into Jail For Gunna!

The Atlanta rapper known as Gunna will stay in jail after a judge denied him bond Thursday. He’s charged in a major gang indictment.



Prosecutors said Thursday that Gunna is now tied to another incident that occurred at the Fulton County Jail in May.



Prosecutors say a nurse attempted to smuggle in a bag full of marijuana and cocaine on May 14, but when a deputy confronted her, she dropped it and then took off.



In court Thursday, prosecutors claimed that some of the drugs were intended for Gunna — a claim that his attorney calls false.



“All they’re looking for is their son to get a fair shake, and they don’t think that’s happening so far,” attorney Steve Sadow said when describing the reaction of Gunna’s parents to the judge’s decision to deny their loved one’s request for bond.



The judge cited concerns that the Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, might threaten or intimidate witnesses if he were to release him ahead of trial. Posted By Ghost