Turned Classroom Into A Fighting Ring: Texas Teacher Charged After Allegedly Setting Up Students To Fight In Class!

A former substitute teacher in Mesquite, Tex. is under arrest after allegedly encouraging students to fight during class. Dallas teacher Natally Garcia, 24, was charged Monday with four counts of endangering a child after turning herself in to police. It is reported that as of March 6, 2023, Garcia was an employee of the Mesquite Independent School District, and the district adds that the incident in question occurred on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. MISD says they immediately conducted an investigation and they decided to terminate her on Thursday, April 13. In the same statement released, the MISD said, [Garcia] encouraged students to fight each other during class, outlined rules for the students to follow and even instructed a student to monitor the classroom door while the fights took place. An accompanying video has since surfaced as well. It showed Garcia telling students not to record the fights and to guard the door. She said, What I need you to do is stand by that door and hold it in case somebodycomesin.

Posted by CZ