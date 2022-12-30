Suspect Charged With Murder In Killings Of 4 College Students In Idaho!
A suspect was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania on an active arrest warrant for murder in the first degree in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students last month. The man arrested is Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28. Authorities narrowed their focus to Kohberger after tracing his ownership of a white Hyundai Elantra seen in the area of the killings, according to two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation. Kohberger’s DNA has also been matched to genetic material recovered at the off-campus house where the students were stabbed to death. Posted By Persist
