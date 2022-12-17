Can't Make This Up: 10-Year-Old Who Killed His Mother Over VR Headset Asks Judge To Lower Bail From $50K To $100 Based On What He Has In Piggy Bank!

A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy fatally shot his mother in the face because she would not buy him a virtual reality headset — then logged onto her Amazon account and ordered it the next day, prosecutors said.



The boy has been charged as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide and is being held in a juvenile detention facility, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which didn’t identify him because of his age.



He initially told police he got the gun from his mom’s bedroom about 7 a.m. Nov. 21 and went to the basement where she was doing laundry.



The boy claimed he was twirling the weapon around his finger when it went off. He told his 26-year-old sister, who called 911, the news outlet reported.



But a day later, his relatives contacted authorities questioning his story and he admitted to police that he intentionally pointed the gun at his mother, according to a complaint cited by the outlet. Posted by JR