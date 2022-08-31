Vegan Lifestyle Is Wild: Vegan Mother Jailed For Life After 18-Month-Old Son Starved To Death On Diet Of Raw Fruits & Vegetables!
A vegan mother has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder over the malnutrition death of her 18-month-old son who was fed on a diet of raw fruits and vegetables. Sheila O’Leary, 39, was convicted by a Florida jury in June of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, child abuse, and two counts of child neglect. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS