Vegan Lifestyle Is Wild: Vegan Mother Jailed For Life After 18-Month-Old Son Starved To Death On Diet Of Raw Fruits & Vegetables!

Vegan Mother Jailed For Life After 18-Month-Old Son Starved To Death On Diet Of Raw Fruits & Vegetables!

A vegan mother has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder over the malnutrition death of her 18-month-old son who was fed on a diet of raw fruits and vegetables. Sheila O’Leary, 39, was convicted by a Florida jury in June of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, child abuse, and two counts of child neglect. Posted By Persist

