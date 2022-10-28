Maryland Couple Buys A Home Only To Find Someone Else Moving In & Now Refuse To Leave!

CLINTON, Md. — A Prince George's County couple had just signed a contract with a bank to buy a home when the wife says she drove by the property and saw a U-Haul in the driveway with people moving in. That was Thursday. Friday, they were there and refusing to leave. "She panicked a little and called me and said, 'What is happening here?'" said Melea King who is the realtor for the couple. Fearing for their own safety, they asked King to speak on their behalf about the people they say are blocking them from moving in to their new home. "It seem as though someone is totally has tried to take possession of the property," said King. Posted by Abdul