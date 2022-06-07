Trap-A-Holics & Ross Taxin - $1,750 [Slightwrks Submitted]

BROKEN? 524 views

$1,750 Out Now https://linktr.ee/rosstaxin
SUBSCRIBE to the Official Ross Taxin
YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4FXxQytSQtU6F7gftjbbGw?app=desktop

Connect with Ross Taxin
Twitter: https://linktr.ee/rosstaxin
Instagram: https://linktr.ee/rosstaxin
Facebook: https://linktr.ee/rosstaxin
Label: TRAP-A-HOLICS / SLIGHTWRKS / GLYNN ST S. RECORDS
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2LN5V1zMchY9vGid1okXBH
Apple : https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ros...
Official Website: www.rosstaxin.com
Directed by @huntersimichimages
Edited by @waxbando
Produced by @heyybunk

SUBSCRIBE for more: More By Ross Taxin:
DJ SMALL EYEZ INTERVIEW:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=bTi-IYuQwTc&t=0s
LEAFLY INTERVIEW:
https://www.leafly.com/news/lifestyle/how-georgia-medical-marijuana-card-changed-my-life
Shop Ross Taxin: www.rosstaxin.com

Don’t Forget To Fly Your Flag

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS