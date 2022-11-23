Chick Goes Off On Man And Attacks Him After Car Accident! "You Think White Privilege Is Gonna Get You Off?"

Backstory from @stlouisgravedigger: "This woman and her boyfriend (not pictured) ran a red light and hit my rear passenger side pannel. When i pulled over, her boyfriend tried to break into my car in an attempt to hit me i guess. So i called the st louis metro police and tried driving to a safer spot. While on the phone with the police she rams the back of my van repeatedly to get me to stop. Mind you im going one block to the nearest parking lot. As she continues to ram my van, the police say theres no cars available at the moment and they would “be there when they could.” I stopped in this parking lot and started to record. My phone battery was at 1 percent so i went into the hi point burger joint next to the parking lot to call the cops again. When i came out, her “boyfriend” tried chasing me down so i ran through the burger place and hid. When i came out of the burger joint she had smashed my windows, mirrors and lights with a crow bar. When the police finally showed up they ticketed us both for reckless driving and public disturbance."