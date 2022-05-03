Nicki Minaj Threatens To Slap A Reporter On Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet!

A TikTok video posted by entertainment journalist Sharon Carpenter is gaining traction online as it captures audio from Minaj as she appears to threaten a reporter.



The caption on the screen reads, "Nicki Minaj confronting reporter for leaking info on her Met Gala attendance."



In the video Minaj can be heard saying, "Hey you. Are you the man that leaked that I was gonna be here?" A voice off camera can then be heard saying, "Me?"



"Yeah you." Minaj replies, "It was you. About to come up to you and slap the s*** out of you. Come here." The video abruptly cuts off and it's unclear whether the exchange was serious or in jest.