Florida Cop Gets Arrested For DUI While In Marked Patrol Car! “He Consumed About 3 Tall Boys Of Modelo”
EUSTIS, Fla. (WESH) — An Apopka police officer has been arrested for DUI. According to the Apopka Police Department, the Eustis Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the officer, who was in his marked agency vehicle and agency-issued uniform, for suspicion of driving under the influence. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS