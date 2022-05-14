All Bad: Florida Man Gets Busted With Nearly 15 Pounds Of Marijuana In The Trunk Of His Car!
FCSO Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Silver Nissan driven by Daniel Josue Senatus of West Palm Beach. During the investigation deputies searched the vehicle which yielded nearly 15 pounds of pot and .9 grams of cocaine. When deputies asked why he was in possession of so much marijuana, he claimed it was for personal use and he bought it in bulk to avoid having to buy it so often. Posted By Persist
