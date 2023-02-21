Tied It Down Crazy: 10-Foot Alligator Killed An 85-Year-Old Woman Who Was Walking Her Dog!
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack on Monday while walking her dog in Florida. The 10-foot alligator emerged from the water and knocked the woman over before pulling her into the water by her foot. Residents said that the woman was trying to fight off the alligator after it grabbed the dog. Posted By Persist
