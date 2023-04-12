Say What? Most Expensive License Plate Sells For $15 Million USD At Charity Auction In Dubai!
A wealthy anonymous bidder paid 55 million Emirati dirhams, roughly $15 million USD, for a license plate at an auction in Dubai. The world record amount was spent for Dubai’s “P 7” license plate. Absurdly low license plate numbers have long been considered a status symbol in the United Arab Emirates and have been auctioned off to the Gulf state’s ultra-wealthy. Posted By Persist
