Major L: Teen Knocks Himself Out Trying To Flee With Stolen Louis Vuitton Merch!
The brazen robbery happened in broad daylight at a Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue. The 17-year-old suspect grabbed handbags worth $18,000 off displays and tried to dart out of the store but instead right right into a plate glass window & knocking himself out. Police say the suspect was part of a retail crime theft ring. Posted By Persist
