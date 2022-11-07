Major L: Teen Knocks Himself Out Trying To Flee With Stolen Louis Vuitton Merch!

The brazen robbery happened in broad daylight at a Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue. The 17-year-old suspect grabbed handbags worth $18,000 off displays and tried to dart out of the store but instead right right into a plate glass window & knocking himself out. Police say the suspect was part of a retail crime theft ring. Posted By Persist

