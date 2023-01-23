Woah: Woman Gets Hit By A Car Gets Up Then Ran Over By Vehicle!

A traffic accident in Yonkers resulted in a woman being pinned under a car. Surveillance video captured the shocking moment that took place around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. A woman crossing New Main Street was struck by a car and knocked to the ground. As the woman struggled to get up, video showed the driver stop and start to get out, but never put the vehicle in park. The car then rolled forward and hit the victim again, this time dragging and pinning her underneath the front wheels. Posted by PSmooth

