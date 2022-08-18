Damn: Wendy’s Employee Who Punched 67-Year-Old Customer Now Facing Murder Charges After He Dies From His Injuries!
Video. Antoine Kendrick is being charged with second degree murder after a man was struck in the head in a Prescott Valley fast food restaurant on July 26. The man died on Aug. 5. The customer, a 67-year-old Dewey resident, was air-lifted to a Valley hospital where he was in critical condition until Aug. 5. Posted By Persist
