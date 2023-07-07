Respect: MMA Legend Jose Aldo Overcome With Emotion As He's Inducted Into The UFC Hall Of Fame!
Two of the fighters who helped build the popularity of MMA in Brazil have now been immortalized by UFC. Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo were inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. They headlined a star-studded class that included fan favorite Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, lighter-weight MMA pioneer Jens Pulver, Robbie Lawler, and Rory MacDonald.
