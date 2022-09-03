Legit Or Nah? Mark Zuckerburg Drops Footage Of His MMA Skills With A Pro Trainer!
Zuckerberg revealed himself to be a massive MMA fan during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. Per Vice, Zuck said that not only does he love to watch but he’s become something of a grappler himself. “I really like watching UFC for example, but I also like doing the sport. It’s because I have a connection to it,” Zuckerberg said. “Since COVID, I got super into surfing and foiling, and then really into MMA. I know a lot of people who do it. There’s actually this really interesting connection between people who surf and do jiu-jitsu.” Zuckerberg says in the interview that he has been training under jiu-jitsu fighter Dave Camarillo, who has trained UFC stars such as Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez. “A bunch of the guys who I do that with, they kind of, have gyms on Kauai and I, basically collected a bunch of recommendations, ran them by a bunch of people who I know, and I trained with this guy Dave Camarillo—Guerilla Jiu Jitsu—the crazy thing is, it really is the best sport.” As for why he’s drawn to MMA and jiu-jitsu, the Facebook founder says that it taps into something primal and competitive. Posted by Abdul
