Sad AF: 2 Year Old Found Dead In Alligator's Mouth... Florida Mother Found Dead In Apt!

"St. Pete police announced that Taylen Mosley’s body was found in an alligator’s mouth on Friday afternoon. Police said they spotted an alligator with an object in its mouth. Officers fired a round at the alligator and it dropped the object. Chief Anthony Holloway said officers were able to retrieve Taylen’s body intact. “It is with great sadness that Taylen Mosley has been found,” Holloway said. Taylen’s father is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Original story: St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway will announce a “significant update” on the disappearance of 2-year-old Taylen Mosley. The chief is expected to speak at 8:15 p.m. St. Petersburg police said they have deemed Taylen’s father as a person of interest as they continued the search for the toddler Friday. An Amber Alert was issued for the toddler, who remains missing after his mother was found dead in their St. Petersburg apartment Thursday. Pashun Jeffrey, 20, was killed at Lincoln Shores Apartments, located at 11601 4th Street North, according to St. Pete police." WSBTV

Posted by Thrillz