Ivana Trump (First Wife Of Donald Trump) Found Dead In NYC After Suffering Cardiac Arrest!
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former United States President Donald Trump, passed away at the age of 73. Trump announced her death in a statement on Truth Social. Ivana and Donald Trump married in 1976, ultimately divorcing in 1992. She is survived by her three children with the former president: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. Posted By Persist
