New York Cop Suspended After Handcuffing Black EMT Worker Who Bumped His Car Unloading A Patient!

The EMT said she is suffering from "mental and physical difficulty" after the incident in Rochester.



A Rochester, New York, police investigator has been suspended after he was caught on video earlier this month handcuffing a Black EMT worker after she bumped his vehicle in a hospital ambulance bay while unloading a patient.



Witnesses told NBC affiliate WHEC of Rochester that after the EMT from Monroe Ambulance accidentally bumped the investigator's car, he asked for her identification.



The EMT, Lekia Smith, insisted on getting her patient inside the hospital first.



Once Smith unloaded the stretcher, she began to check the patient in, video obtained by WHEC shows. At the check-in desk, the investigator pulled the EMT's arms behind her back and handcuffed her, then dragged her to his police car.



A statement from the Rochester Police Department said that pending an internal investigation into the July 11 incident, the investigator involved has been placed on paid leave.



The investigator, who has not been identified, was originally placed on administrative assignment. Posted By Ghost