Cop Gets Scolded Like A Child After Beating on Homeowner's Door!

Interactions with law enforcement can make anyone nervous or agitated, even if you have done nothing wrong. Even while driving, most of us get that sinking feeling if we pass a police officer, or even worse when gets behind you. You might be going the speed limit, have nothing illegal in your car, and no outstanding warrants, tickets, or charges, but even still for some reason, it's an uneasy feeling.



This Oxford, Alabama Cop was aggressively banging on a man's door, and then pushes the door open while the man was trying to put clothes on to come and speak to the officer. This wound up leading to a confrontation and a 10-minute rant like scolding of the police officer by the homeowner who felt the officer was creating a conflict before they even spoke the first word to one another. This homeowner is a real Boss and ain't falling for any "officer safety" intimidation tactics. Posted By Ghost