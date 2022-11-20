They Coming: Tadpole Sized UFO Spotted In China!
There's been another apparent UFO sighting in China. This time, bystanders from Minquin County captured it on camera. Whatever it was, the object left behind a trail making it look like a tadpole in the night sky. The clip was shared by NowThis on their Instagram handle. A calm waterbody can be seen underneath the beautiful sky. In the sky, a bright white UFO or unidentified flying object is flying. As it comes closer to the camera, the trails from the UFO grow in size. Even its reflection can be seen in the water body. The sight is truly magnificent.
