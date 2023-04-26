China Always A Step Ahead: Video Shows How China Is Using AI In Their Schools!
Several Chinese classrooms are now using AI cameras and brain-wave trackers to monitor student engagement! These high-tech headbands that measure concentration levels are intended to help improve grades while also providing valuable data to AI algorithms. Despite concerns about the technology's effectiveness and potential privacy issues, parents and teachers have largely embraced the devices, citing improved discipline and focus among students. Posted by PSmooth
