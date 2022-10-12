Sheesh: Alex Jones Ordered To Pay $965 Million For False Claims About Sandy Hook Massacre!
Alex Jones should pay $965 million US to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday. It came in a lawsuit filed by the relatives of five children and three educators killed in the mass shooting, plus an FBI agent who was among the first responders to the scene. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS