People Are Saying Kanye Was Right After His Daughter Dressed Up Like Ice Spice For Tiktok!

North West has taken her fandom for Ice Spice to new heights by posting TikTok videos resembling the buzzing rapper. However, following North's clips going viral, the internet appears to have sided with her dad, Kanye West, who previously spoke adamantly against Northie appearing on the video-based social media app. On Monday (March 6), North posted several videos on her TikTok page, including herself and her friends, dancing to PinkPantheress and Ice Spice's hit, "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2." In the clips, North is rocking an orange curly wig, similar to Ice Spice's signature hairstyle, along with a white Juicy Couture sweatsuit and two chains, one similar to Ice Spice's $100,000 diamond chain with her face on it. The video can be found at the bottom of this post. Hours later, Kanye West began trending on Twitter, with one person simply saying, "Kanye was right." The social media user also included a video of Ye condemning his adolescent daughter's use of the app. In the clip, Kanye said, "...Father, I know y'all don't respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something. I said, 'I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney.' I have a say so." Posted by Abdul