Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage After Kanye Fans Started Throwing Objects At Him During His Performance!
Kanye West was supposed to perform at Rolling Loud, but was replaced with Kid Cudi last minute. Angry Kanye fans decide to throw stuff at him during his performance. To make it all worse Kanye ended up showing up anyway and performing with Lil Durk right after this. Posted by Abdul
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS