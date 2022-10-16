Karmen Jonez - Weak [UED Studios Submitted]

Breakout artist Karmen Jonez releases the official music video to her new record "Weak" after charting on the Top 200! Topping Amazon's R&B Charts at #1, "Weak" delivers an edgy yet sexy video shot and directed by Atlanta Visuals in conjunction with UED Studios.

Karmen Jonez
https://www.instagram.com/therealkarmenjonez
https://www.shazam.com/artist/karmen-jonez/1491407464
https://music.apple.com/us/album/weak/1638892626?i=1638892632
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa3EFmxQPtgbNyhEHbBvclA/videos

