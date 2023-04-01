Marlon Wayans Talks His "God Loves Me" Special, Will Smith Oscars Slap, Off Limit Jokes & More!! [The Feature Presentation Studios Submitted]

Marlon Wayans talks about his HBO MAX "God Loves Me" Comedy Special, the Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars incident, off limit jokes, Jay Pharoah, bullying, cancel culture, staying off social media & more!

