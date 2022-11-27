Nightmare Situation: 5 People Get Ejected From Amusement Park Ride After Operator Forgot To Lock Their Seats In Thailand!
Four children and one adult, 34, were on an amusement park ride in Krabi, Thailand called Craze Wave. Local media reports that a ride operator forgot to lock their safety bars before the ride began. The injured people were ejected from their seats moments after it started moving. Paramedics rushed all five victims to the hospital and the adult, a woman, was treated for a broken arm and broken pelvis. The children, all aged between 10 and 15, were released to recover at home with their families. Owner Chaiyot Praphan, 50, is now being questioned by police. According to the Thailand Post, he claimed that one of his staff had forgotten to lock the safety barrier on the middle carriage.
