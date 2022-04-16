Oh Nah: Russia Warns U.S. To Stop Arming Ukraine Or It Could Bring "Unpredictable Consequences"
Russia this week sent a formal diplomatic note to the United States warning that the U.S. and NATO shipments of the “most sensitive” weapons systems to Ukraine forces were “adding fuel” to the conflict there and could bring “unpredictable consequences.”. The State Department declined to comment on the contents of the two-page diplomatic note or any U.S. response. Posted By Persist
