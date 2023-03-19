Donald Trump Believes He Will Be Arrested On Tuesday & Calls On His Supporters To Protest!
Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he expects to be arrested Tuesday in connection with the years long investigation into a hush money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels and called on his supporters to protest any such move. Another witness is expected to testify Monday before the grand jury investigating the hush money payments. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS