Crazy Difference: Man Without A Nose Gets A New Prosthetic One!
Rhinectomy (surgical removal of the nose) often occurs as a necessary treatment in the eradication of malignant neoplasms (skin cancers) such as basal cell or squamous cell carcinomas or malignant melanomas. Malignant tumors or mucormycosis (fungal infection) may also arise in the bone or the cavities (sinuses) near the nose requiring surgery that involves the nose. Mohs surgeons, head and neck surgeons and plastic surgeons often refer patients for nasal prostheses. Posted by PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS