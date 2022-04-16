Well Damn: Oklahoma State Trooper Stays Calm While Being Shot At During High Speed Chase!
The video showed Trooper Brack Miller from three different angles, pursuing the suspect, who was fleeing from authorities. Entering Kilpatrick Turnpike, the suspect could be seen firing shots through his vehicle's rear window, and Trooper Miller is seen on-camera bobbing and weaving from his driver's seat. Eventually, Miller was able to tactically ram the vehicle, ending the pursuit. Posted By Persist
