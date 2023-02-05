Kyrie Irving Is Traded To The Dallas Mavericks & Joins Forces With Luka Doncic!

Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks, ending his controversial tenure with the Brooklyn Nets. Nets get Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks in return for Irving, Markieff Morris is also heading to Dallas. The move sees Irving join forces with Luka Doncic. Via @swazecanball. Posted By Persist

