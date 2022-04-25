Tesla CEO Now Owns Twitter: Elon Musk Buys Twitter For $44 Billion!

Moments after the news broke that Twitter trading was halted, the company issued a press release confirming that it was accepting Musk’s offer to take the social network private. Musk repeated his refrain that “free speech” is key to Twitter’s future. Twitter says the transaction will likely close this year. Posted By Persist

