Elon Musk Gets Vicously Booed After Joining Dave Chappelle On Stage At San Francisco Show!

(CNN) Elon Musk joined Dave Chappelle on stage Sunday in San Francisco, home of Twitter’s headquarters where the world’s richest person recently laid off many of its employees. It went about as well as you’d expect.



The crowd at the Chase Center loudly booed Musk, who had spent much of the weekend wading into the culture wars, making transphobic statements and seemingly echoing QAnon tropes.



Video of the incident at Sunday’s Chappelle show captured by people in attendance shows the controversial Twitter owner taking the stage and yelling Chappelle’s famous Rick James impression: “I’m rich, b***h.” Afterward, Musk got loudly booed for several minutes.



The reaction prompted Chappelle, who has also been criticized for jokes he’s made aimed at transgender people, to tell Musk that it “sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience.”



At one point, when Musk attempted to speak, Chappelle interrupted, saying, “Don’t say nothing. You hear that sound, Elon? That’s the sound of pending civil unrest.” Posted By Ghost