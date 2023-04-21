Seconds Away From Death: French Skier Miraculously Survives After Terrifying Crevasse Fall!
@Lespowtos falls into a huge crevasse while skiing somewhere in the French Alps. He went on to explain on IG how he escaped the huge crevasse by putting the skis on the bag, ice ax crampons and a small piece of rope from his friends. He's lucky to be alive. He could have kept falling dozens of more feet if he hadn't come to a stop along the wall. Posted By Persist
