Somewhere Andrew Laughing: Greta Thunberg Who Had A Twitter Feud With Andrew Tate, Gets Detained & Carried Out By German Police During Protest!

Greta Thunberg Who Had A Twitter Feud With Andrew Tate, Gets Detained & Carried Out By German Police During Protest!

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been detained by German police at a protest over the expansion of a coal mine in the west German village of Lützerath. On 27 December, Andrew Tate, sent a tweet to climate activist Greta Thunberg, he was later arrested & she joked about his arrest. Somewhere Andrew Tate is probably laughing at this situation. Posted By Persist

