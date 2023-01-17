Somewhere Andrew Laughing: Greta Thunberg Who Had A Twitter Feud With Andrew Tate, Gets Detained & Carried Out By German Police During Protest!
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been detained by German police at a protest over the expansion of a coal mine in the west German village of Lützerath. On 27 December, Andrew Tate, sent a tweet to climate activist Greta Thunberg, he was later arrested & she joked about his arrest. Somewhere Andrew Tate is probably laughing at this situation. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS