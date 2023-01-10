Internet Is Saying Andrew Tate Self Snitched On Himself After Romanian Court Denies His Appeal On Human Trafficking Charges!

"A Romanian court has upheld the decision to extend the detention of former kickboxer and misogynist social media influencer Andrew Tate on charges of human trafficking, rape, and being part of an organized crime group, according to The Associated Press. The judge had previously approved a request from Romanian authorities to extend his detention from 24 hours to 30 days. Tate, who's known for promoting hate speech and misogyny online to his millions of social media followers, was detained in Romania on December 29 alongside his brother and two other suspects. All four suspects had appealed the judge's extension, which was granted due to the possibility that they could "leave Romania and settle in countries that do not allow extradition." With the extension upheld, prosecutors can now request a further extension of the detention to up to 180 days. Tate and his associates allegedly formed the organized crime group in Romania in early 2021 with "a view to committing" human trafficking in Romania, the U.S. and U.K. in order to "obtain important financial benefits," prosecutors said when the group was detained. They had been under criminal investigation in Romania since April." - CBSNEWS

