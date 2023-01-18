All Bad: Porn Audio Blasts During Live BBC Broadcast Of The FA Cup!
The BBC has apologized after its coverage of an FA Cup football match was marred by pornographic noises being played loudly while its presenters were live on air.
Gary Lineker, the host, later said in a tweet that the moaning noises came from a hidden mobile phone which had been taped to the back of the set in the studio looking out over the pitch at Wolverhampton Wanderers Molineux stadium.
The embarrassing incident occurred before kick-off in the 3rd round replay fixture between Wolves and Liverpool on Tuesday night.
