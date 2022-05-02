Outta Pocket: Pete Davidson Appears To Have Tattoo Initials Of Ye & Kim's Kids!
Commentary via Poetik Flakk. Pete Davidson has a new neck tattoo and fans are piecing together what it could stand for. Pete was spotted with his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, in Los Angeles, and in photos captured of the pair, Pete seems to have new ink that spells out KNSCP. Fans are speculating that the ink is the first initial of Kim and her children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and 2-year-old Psalm’s names. Posted By Persist
