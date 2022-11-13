The A-10 Thunderbolt II Is A Badazz Aircraft that Every Country Needs In Battle!

Known in the industry as The Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II, this single-seat, twin-turbofan, subsonic attack aircraft was developed by Fairchild Republic for the United States Air Force (USAF). The aircraft has been in service since 1976, it is named after the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt, a World War II-era fighter bomber.



The A-10 served in the Gulf War (Operation Desert Storm), the American–led intervention against Iraq's invasion of Kuwait, where the aircraft distinguished itself. The A-10 also participated in other conflicts such as in Grenada, the Balkans, Afghanistan, Iraq, and against the Islamic State in the Middle East.



The U.S. Air Force had stated the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II would replace the A-10 as it entered service, but this remains highly contentious within the USAF and in political circles. With a variety of upgrades and wing replacements, the A-10's service life can be extended to 2040.