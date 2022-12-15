He’s About To Get Paid: Cops Sent Their K-9 To Maul An Innocent Man During Wild Chase Of An Armed Robbery Suspect On Live TV!

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A lengthy chase ended in a chaotic search for suspects at a Downey strip mall on Tuesday, but one moment is raising questions. The chase ended near Imperial Highway and Paramount Boulevard at a liquor store. Around that time, AIR7 HD captured a man with a baseball cap walking away from the liquor store when he was bitten by a K-9.



Witnesses, however, told ABC7 on Wednesday that man had nothing to do with the chase. They said the man's name is Angel and is a frequent customer of the liquor store. They said he'd just stopped in to get a drink Tuesday night moments before police swarmed the area.



New video shows the man handcuffed and on the ground. He's seen trying to talk to an officer at one point. The video shows him lifting his head and he appears to tell officers, "It's not me. I didn't do it." Experts said for Angel, this could mean possible legal action. The man was ultimately treated for his wounds. California Highway Patrol said officers later found the driver and said a total of three people were taken into custody. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department says the driver was wanted for reckless driving, and deputies later discovered the car was linked to an armed robbery in El Monte.

Posted by CZ