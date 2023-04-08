Wild: ATM Victim Was Ignored By Chase Bank Until He Went Undercover To Prove An Elaborate Scheme Thieves Had Been Using!
SAN FRANCISCO - A new type of ATM scam has thieves pour glue in the card reader, forcing victims to use the tap feature, then draining their accounts. It happened to several Chase Bank customers in San Francisco. But the bank denied their claims, so one victim said he set out to prove to the bank he really was scammed. Scammers knew that by tapping your card, the ATM transaction window stays open, even after cash comes out. The thieves step up and keep withdrawing money. The bank said there was no proof of any scam. So after losing everything, someone decided to get that proof. That man was Joey Mularky.
Posted by Joe
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS