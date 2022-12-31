Campers Have An Extremely Close Call With Huge Falling Boulder!
Two extremely lucky campers walked away with their lives after they suffered a close call when a huge boulder that came crashing down the mountain, past their campsite, and just narrowly missed smashing into one of the men's head.
Shayan Anwer and his hiking friends were packing up camp at Spantik Base Camp in Pakistan when disaster almost struck. As they finished packing away the final tents, a boulder hurtled toward the group which began fleeing out of the deadly path. The boulder bounced and clipped the top of a tent before glancing at a porter, leaving only a few cuts and bruises. Posted By Ghost
